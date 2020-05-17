Home

Ann Jeanette Lilly

ANN JEANETTE LILLY Ann Jeanette Lilly, 75, of Leland, NC went to be with her Heavenly Father Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born July 19, 1944 to the late Leon and Beatrice Pill in Logan County, WV. Ann is survived by her husband John L. Lilly of 45 years. She is also survived by her sister Mary Margaret Long, brother Kent (Angela) Pill, step-children: Christine E. Lilly-Holbrook, Steffani J. Larrmore and John Brian Lilly; step-grandchildren: Christopher and Dakota Holbrook, Zackary Lilly; step-great-grandchildren Lucas Holbrook and Jaxon Lilly. Ann J. Lilly will be laid to rest in Athens, WV at a later date.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 17, 2020
