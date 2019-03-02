Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Middleton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Middleton Obituary
ANN MIDDLETON Ann Middleton, 71, of Harleyville, wife of Wesley G. Middleton, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her residence. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Harleyville Southern Methodist Church with the Rev. Reggie Thomas officiating. Ann was born on January 14, 1948, in Commerce, GA, a daughter of the late Raymond White and Lizzie Mae Qualls Boswell. She was first married to the late Edward Devaughn Daniels and was a seamstress. She was member of the Harleyville Southern Methodist Church and Advent Christian Church, Monkey Junction, NC. Surviving is her husband, Wesley Garfield Middleton, Harleyville; and two sons, Edward Daniels (Catherine Wilkins), Henrietta, TX and David (Camilla) Daniels, Chadborn, NC; 11 grandchildren; and, a sister, Geraldine Hinson.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.