|
|
ANN MIDDLETON Ann Middleton, 71, of Harleyville, wife of Wesley G. Middleton, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her residence. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Harleyville Southern Methodist Church with the Rev. Reggie Thomas officiating. Ann was born on January 14, 1948, in Commerce, GA, a daughter of the late Raymond White and Lizzie Mae Qualls Boswell. She was first married to the late Edward Devaughn Daniels and was a seamstress. She was member of the Harleyville Southern Methodist Church and Advent Christian Church, Monkey Junction, NC. Surviving is her husband, Wesley Garfield Middleton, Harleyville; and two sons, Edward Daniels (Catherine Wilkins), Henrietta, TX and David (Camilla) Daniels, Chadborn, NC; 11 grandchildren; and, a sister, Geraldine Hinson.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 2, 2019