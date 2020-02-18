|
|
ANN MILLSAPS BATTEN Our Sweetheart, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt, and friend went to her eternal home on Valentine's Day. Ann Millsaps Batten was born March 18, 1938 to Ralph C. Millsaps and Kate Campbell Millsaps in Mooresville, NC. She would have celebrated her 82nd birthday in a few short weeks. Loving wife of 61 years, she is survived by her husband, Col. Virgil F. Batten (retired) and her four children, Carey Madding (Mike), Greg Batten (Karla), Molly Wilson (Kirk), Wanda Batten, and her brother, Joe T. Millsaps (Betty). She was the baby of eight. She was the proud Grandmother to nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and Aunt Ann to innumerable nieces and nephews. Ann has been a follower of Jesus since a very young age. She has studied the Bible all her life and led many Bible studies, ladies' groups, and mission meetings in her day. She was a military wife, faithfully supporting Virgil when he was home, and leading the family when he was away on duty. Ann could throw an intimate wedding shower, or host many couples for an elegant dinner. Her love language was cooking for her family and friends, and she loved to try new recipes and serve others. Ann loved Southern Gospel music and attended many concerts and week-long singings with Virgil. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 21st at 11:30 a.m. at The Bridge Presbyterian Church, Leland, NC, with a time of visitation immediately preceding from 10:00 to 11:15 am. Ann and Virgil have always been generous, caring for the less fortunate, supporting ministries and missions both around the globe and locally. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the churches that have supported our family: The Bridge Presbyterian, The Cove Church of Mooresville, NC, and First Baptist Church of Hallsboro, NC, or other worthy organizations of your choice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 18, 2020