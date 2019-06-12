|
ANN NASH ACKERMANN Ann Nash Ackermann of Wilmington, North Carolina, died peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCareCenter on June 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Ann Nash was born in Maxton, NC, one of four children of the late David L. Maynard and Dora W. Maynard. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard J. Ackermann. Ann Nash is survived by her son, Mark G. Ackermann, daughter, Janet K. Dixon and son-in-law, George R Dixon, Jr., who she loved and treated as her own son. Ann Nash, graduated from the Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 as a registered nurse. She was a dedicated mother always showing kindness and compassion to all. After raising her two children, she went on to become a successful realtor in Summit, New Jersey. Ann Nash's passion was duplicate bridge. She achieved the level of gold life master in the American Contract Bridge League. A special thank you to Angela Bridges, Shannan Bridges, Carolyn Tew and all of the staff members at Arbor Landing in Hampstead, North Carolina. Our family is grateful for the excellent care she received at Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCareCenter. In lieu of a funeral service, we ask that all who wish to honor Ann Nash, may consider donations to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401-7335 or the First Presbyterian Church, 303 N. Patterson St., Maxton, NC 28364. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 12, 2019