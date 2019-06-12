Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
Ann Ackermann
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Ackermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Nash Ackermann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Nash Ackermann Obituary
ANN NASH ACKERMANN Ann Nash Ackermann of Wilmington, North Carolina, died peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCareCenter on June 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Ann Nash was born in Maxton, NC, one of four children of the late David L. Maynard and Dora W. Maynard. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard J. Ackermann. Ann Nash is survived by her son, Mark G. Ackermann, daughter, Janet K. Dixon and son-in-law, George R Dixon, Jr., who she loved and treated as her own son. Ann Nash, graduated from the Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 as a registered nurse. She was a dedicated mother always showing kindness and compassion to all. After raising her two children, she went on to become a successful realtor in Summit, New Jersey. Ann Nash's passion was duplicate bridge. She achieved the level of gold life master in the American Contract Bridge League. A special thank you to Angela Bridges, Shannan Bridges, Carolyn Tew and all of the staff members at Arbor Landing in Hampstead, North Carolina. Our family is grateful for the excellent care she received at Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCareCenter. In lieu of a funeral service, we ask that all who wish to honor Ann Nash, may consider donations to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401-7335 or the First Presbyterian Church, 303 N. Patterson St., Maxton, NC 28364. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now