ANN THOMPSON PEPPER Ann Thompson Pepper, 88, of Wilmington, NC, and formerly of the Masonboro Sound Community, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the home of her son, Brian. She was born in Wilmington on July 28, 1932, daughter of Dwight L. and Alice Simmons Thompson. Ann worked for several years with Protective Agency Insurance in Wilmington and later as a Civil Service employee with the U.S. Government in Quantico, VA and Camp Lejeune, NC. Most recently she worked in customer service with Walmart. Surviving are her sons, Brian Pepper and wife Patty of Wilmington, Randy Pepper and wife Lora of Chester, VA, and Michael Pepper of Wilmington. She was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Pepper in 2004. Also surviving are ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Oleander Memorial Gardens Sunrise Mausoleum Chapel, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington, NC. The Rev. Hugh Folds will officiate with music provided by Fran Tabor. To protect yourself and others who may attend, adherence to standard Covid-19 precautions is appreciated. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial gift to the Humane Society or an animal rescue facility, in honor of mom's feline companion of 20 years, "Sarge", who passed away only a week prior. They are united again in spirit. Our heartfelt thanks are offered to employees, caregivers, drivers, nurses, and physicians at Elderhaus PACE, for the kindness, assistance, guidance, care and compassion, shared with our mom in recent years. Also, to the many special longtime neighbors and friends at Hadden Hall who befriended and assisted her and Sarge along their way. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
