ANN VIRGINIA WILLIAMSON Ann Virginia Williamson, 64, died December 28, 2019 at her home. Born on May 21, 1955 in Roseboro, NC, she was the daughter of Thurman C. and Evelyn D. Baker Anders. Ann is survived by her husband, William D. Williamson, II; two sons, James Claude Page and William Dixon Grainger Williamson; daughter, Audrey Ann Williamson; brother, Alton Anders; and sister, Judy Anders Thomas. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, January 2 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 1, 2020