ANN W. WOOD Ann W. Wood, of Hampstead, NC, died on Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home. She was born September 26, 1944 in Memphis, TN, to Richard Pritchett Simcoke and Elizabeth Black Simcoke. She received her BA from Ohio Wesleyan University, Masters of Science from the University of Michigan and PHD from the University of Vermont. She was married to Harold Wilm from 1970 - 1983 and Roy Wood from 1986 - 2012, both preceded her in death. Ann is survived by her son, Robert A. Wood of Sarasota, FL, two sisters, Susan Rodenbough of Winter Park, FL and Judy Earnest of Kennett, MO, two nieces, Heidi Armstrong and Emily Earnest, and one nephew, Grant Earnest. Ann worked as an environmental consultant with her husband Harold for the Department of Forestry. She helped found the original Earth Day Celebration in Washington, D.C. She was the Executive Director of the Voluntary Action Center of Wilmington, NC and taught at the University of North Carolina - Wilmington and Cape Fear Community College. After moving to Florida, she and her husband Roy managed a citrus grove in Lake Placid, FL before moving to Sarasota, FL. Ann was an advocate of many conservation efforts and loved nature and domestic animals. In following Ann's wishes there will be no public services. If you choose, please donate to any environmental action group of your choice in her memory. "We all live downstream" National Wildlife Federation. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 12, 2020