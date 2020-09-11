ANN WHEELER BROWN Ann Wheeler Brown, 87, native of her beloved Wilmington, died on Tuesday, September 8th in Greensboro, NC at the home of her son, Tandy Brown. Ann was born on August 22nd, 1933, an only child, and as with many of her generation, her childhood held significant challenges including the death of her father at age seven and four years of separation from her mother when she lived with grandparents in Jonesboro, GA. However, the love instilled by her own small family found full expression in her marriage to Gene Brown in 1952 and her welcome into Gene's large, lively and loving extended family. Here she honed her cooking skills with the best of the Brown clan and inherited the love of cooking for others and the deep pleasure of big family gatherings and meals together. Her life was blessed by the Brown family who became her own. At the age of 16, Ann joined the choir at First Baptist Church to which she stayed committed for 70 years! Singing in the choir was an anchor and a joy in her life. Her family will never forget hearing her beautiful voice from the balcony on Christmas Eve singing "I Wonder as I Wander" and "Sweet Little Jesus Boy." Her love of music lives on through her children, Tandy and Marty, who both deeply cherish the aptitude and passion for choral singing that they inherited from their mother. Ann gave to and received from her church family in other significant ways, too. Through her decades at First Baptist she taught both children and adult Sunday School classes. She was also ordained a deacon in 1986. In her eighties, she stepped into volunteering with the Tuesday Night Ministry begun by Gary Harris. She was in her element baking cakes for the dessert table and serving as the greeter, warmly welcoming everyone who came in for a hot meal. Ann's desire to serve went beyond family and church. As a young woman, she was a member of NC Junior Sorosis and soon after joined Wilmington Woman's Club helping to organize the Broadway Brochure and Coastal Living Show fundraisers and serving in leadership positions at the local, district and state levels. The Boys and Girls Home of NC was particularly near and dear to her heart where she served on the board for 13 years. Following in the footsteps of her mother's family, Ann worked for the Seaboard Coastline Railroad right out of high school. After the early years of raising three children, she also held bookkeeping positions with both the Girls Club of Wilmington and the YWCA. Ann brought her intelligence, energy and compassion to all of her varied endeavors. Ann was preceded in death by her husband Gene Brown and daughter Cindy Mucci. She is survived by her son Tandy Brown (Susan Burkholder) of Greensboro NC, daughter Marty Brown (Laura Wisotzkey) of Kensington MD, and grandchildren Ali and Rosa Brown, Patrick Mucci, and Jack Wisotzkey. Plans for a future memorial celebration for Ann will be made once the current quarantine restrictions can be safely lifted. Ann may be honored through memorial donations to First Baptist Church, memo line Tuesday Night Ministry, 411 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 or to Boys and Girls Home of NC, PO Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450.



