ANNA AMATO Anna "Anni" (Fadejew) Amato, 70 of Southport, NC journeyed to the safe and loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 29, 2019 at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Anna was born in Munich, Germany on July 18, 1948 to the late Simon and Anna Fadejew. She was preceded in death by her brother Josef and is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph; children, Simone Amato and Gianni Amato and grandchildren, Makenzie Payne and Giovanni Amato Ellis. Anna is also survived by her brothers, Peter Fadejew (Maria), Christopher Fadeyev (Karen) and sister, Elizabeth Walsh (John). Anni, born in Munich, Germany, emigrated as an infant with her mother and father to the United States in 1949 where they eventually settled in Trenton, NJ. Anni attended St. Peter and Paul Catholic grammar school and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1966. After attending correspondence school in Philadelphia, PA, Anni began working as an administrative assistant at Maguire Air Force base in NJ. After a time, she moved to Washington, DC where she worked for the Department of Defense and the National Highway Safety Board helping to create the then new seat belt regulations. After moving back to New Jersey in 1978, now with a husband and young children, Anni found employment as an administrative assistant, with the Hess Corporation and then finished her career as an executive secretary to the aviation director at Pfizer Corporation, in 2009. During her time in NJ, Anni was very involved not only with her children's schooling at the Holy Cross Catholic School and church and then also the First Presbyterian Church of Hamilton Square. When Anni relocated to Southport, NC she continued in this spirit as a very active "Nana" in her grandchildren's lives. When Anni wasn't baking or watching the Dallas Cowboys, she could be found working at the Southport Presbyterian Church in Southport, where she was an active and invaluable member or volunteering at the Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary, where everyone thought she was a member. Anni's spirit was such that to meet her was to know her. Anni passed with the peace of knowing that paradise awaited. Our family is thankful for all the support and love given to us by our good friends, family, church family at Southport Presbyterian Church in Southport, NC our friends at the Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary in Wilmington, NC, the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, NC and our friends and neighbors in the Arbor Creek development. A memorial service in celebration of Anni's life will be held on Friday February 15th at 11:00am at the Southport Presbyterian Church located at 1025 E. Moore St., Southport, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Anni's name to the Southport Presbyterian Church, Southport NC or SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 10, 2019