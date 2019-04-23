|
ANNA KATHLEEN MITCHELL Anna Kathleen Mitchell, better known as Kate, 29, of Oneonta, went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1990, in North Carolina to Howard Bartlett Mitchell and Mary Lee Horton. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Sydney Allison Mitchell; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Mitchell; Col. Merrill Q. Horton; Aunt Trisha Mitchell; special and beloved four-legged friends, Wolfe, Buddy, Bruiser, Julie and Max. Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Mary Lee Horton; father, Howard B. Mitchell; brothers, Thomas and Owen Mitchell; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Hayes, Linda Shuff; uncles, Merrill Q. Horton, Jr., Frank H. Horton and wife Marsha, Pat (Jack) Mitchell; aunt, Susan Carter and husband Dennis; special loved ones, Nanny Candy Klinedists and Kara Wells Elliott (Bone Marrow Donor); god mother, Lee Mathews (Scott); cousins, Emily Coyle and Hannah Huie Herrington (Adam). Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Lester Memorial United Methodist Church with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Bro. Harvey Beck and Bro. Barry Hallman officiated the service. Pallbearers were Judge Steven King, Mr. Stephen Jonah King, Mr. Scott Mathews, Mr. Will Mathews, Mr. Josh Mathews and Mr. David Mathews. The family received friends one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church. Lemley Funeral Home was honored to serve the Mitchell Family.
