ANNA LYNN CHAPMAN HUMPHREY ANNA LYNN CHAPMAN HUMPHREY, 79, of Burgaw passed from her earthly life on November 21, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1941 in Wilmington, NC, the daughter of the late Clifford Jay Chapman and Juanita Lee Coleman Chapman. Anna Lynn is preceded in death by husband, Robert Franklin Humphrey II, by her infant daughter; and her brother, Julian Bruce Chapman. Anna Lynn was a graduate of New Hanover High School and Wilmington College. She is survived by her son, Franklin Chapman Humphrey and his wife, Shannon Briley Humphrey and their children, Franklin Shackelford Humphrey and Briley Ann Humphrey all of Burgaw; daughter, Anna Plair Humphrey and her children, George Elias Katsoulis and Julia Lee Katsoulis all of Raleigh; brother-in-law, Robert Lewis Henline of Raleigh; and many extended family members. A private graveside service will be conducted in Burgaw Cemetery with Reverend Tom Canady officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Burgaw Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 565, Burgaw, NC 28425. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.