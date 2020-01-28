|
ANNA PSILOS On January 22nd, 2020 the gates of Heaven opened for Anna Psilos and she went home to meet the Lord. She spent most of her life dedicated to serving Jesus and she did it with endless grace and love. She led hundreds of people to the Lord through prayer and always encouraged everyone to have a personal relationship with Jesus. She was a good and faithful servant who always wore the most genuine smile. Anna was born in Pittsburgh, PA December 10th, 1918. She married the love of her life, Constantine Psilos in 1944 and together they had two sons Nicholas and John. Anna was a true matriarch, mother superior, BAA, Yiayia Anna, the Queen. She lived life to the fullest serving Jesus and encouraging love and grace to all. She often accompanied her husband who was a shipping boat captain and together they traveled the world. She spent time in China and the Philippines doing missionary work which was very close to her heart. Anna is preceded in death by her husband, son Nicholas, parents and siblings. She is survived by her son John A. Psilos and Cathy Psilos, nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A lady who lived with elegance, compassion, and spiritual love for everyone she met, she will be dearly missed. Whenever asked "how are you?" Anna always answered, without hesitation "on top of the world." She truly is on top of the world now. A visitation is scheduled Monday, January 27th at Andrews Funeral Home, 1617 Market Street from 6-8pm. The funeral will take place at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 608 S. College Road, on Tuesday, January 28th at 11am followed by a graveside service at Oleander Gardens. Everlasting be her memory! Memory Eternal!
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 28, 2020