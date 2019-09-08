|
ANNE CATHRYN BROWNING Anne Cathryn Browning died unexpectedly on August 31, 2019 in her home. Though Anne Cathryn lived with epilepsy that was not fully controlled by medication, she did not let it stop her from living life to its fullest and enjoying every moment. On that Saturday night she was home alone and wasn't feeling well. She chose to break one of the cardinal rules of epilepsy, she took a bath. She had a grand mal seizure in the bath tub and drowned. Anne Cathryn was born at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on January 10, 2002. Her family was so excited to welcome a baby girl to complete their family. Anne Cathryn attended First Presbyterian Preschool, Forest Hills Elementary School, Myrtle Grove Christian School, and New Hanover High School where she was beginning her senior year, a member of the Class of 2020. She was looking forward to senior year, not the school part, but the fun and friends part. She was wrapping up an incredible summer working as a lifeguard at Cape Fear Country Club with co-workers she referred to as her second family. Anne Cathryn loved her friends and family with her whole heart. She made everything fun. She lived a life full of laughter and silliness. Her older brothers lovingly teased her without ceasing, and she laughed along with them. She was kind and inclusive. She has been referred to as a laser beam of sunshine on everyone and everything around her. She will be missed every day by many. Anne Cathryn is survived by her parents, Putt and Wendy Browning, her brothers, Mac and Dean Browning, maternal grandparents Richard and Virginia MacEwen, Aunts Donna Ernest (Mike), Linda Browning, Jeanne Browning, Uncles Rob MacEwen (Lisa), Alan MacEwen (Donna) cousins Lindsay Basto (Alex), Dare Schenk, Caroline Schenk, Ashley Ernest, Davis Ernest, Ashton Browning, Lexie Browning, Jack MacEwen, Evangeline MacEwen, and Lydia MacEwen, along with a number of second cousins whom she adored. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Don and Jean Browning. A service to remember Anne Cathryn will be held at Port City Community Church on September 14th at 3pm, followed by a celebration of her life at her home from 5-9. Flip flop casual and colorful attire is requested. Anne Cathryn would want that. If you have a favorite picture of yourself with Anne Cathryn, or a written memory, please bring that to the service as well, where there will be a box to collect them. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to NYU FACES (Finding a Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures), 223 East 34th Street, New York, NY 10016. For online donations: https://nyulangone.org/give/fundraise/annebrowning Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 8, 2019