ANNE GRAHAM TUCKER September 30, 1928 - December 15, 2019 Anne Graham Tucker, 91, of Wrightsville Beach was a devout Christian that was welcomed to heaven with open arms by her Lord and many others that preceded her. Anne was born in Concord, NC, graduated from Appalachian State University and a life long educator. She was a member of the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk at Wrightsville Beach and a member of the Harbour Island Garden Club. Anne was preceded in death by her loving husband Gene and survived by her sons, William Tucker of Jamestown, NC, his daughters Hope, Holly, and Julie, and Alan Tucker of Wilmington, and his wife Patti and their son Cayne. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk at Wrightsville Beach. The family will greet friends to celebrate Anne's wonderful 91 years following the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to LSA Trinity Grove, 631 Junction Creek Dr, Wilmington NC. Condolences may be made to the family at www.atlanticcremation.com
