ANNE PADGETT BOND Anne Padgett Bond, 92, formerly of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont, with family by her side. Anne was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, on November 11, 1926, to Deems Boylan Padgett and Mary Agnes (Gurley) Padgett. After graduating from New Hanover High School in 1944 and spending a year at Flora MacDonald College, she met the love of her life, William Harold Bond, and the couple married in 1947 in Wilmington. The newlyweds spent a year in Madison, Wisconsin, where Bill finished his degree in dairy manufacturing and where Anne became enthralled with snow and ice skating. The couple then made Montclair, New Jersey, their home for the next 20 years, where they raised three children and Bill joined the family ice cream business, Bond's Ice Cream. Anne made lifelong friendships in Montclair, particularly through her involvement in Union Congregational Church and in the philanthropic organization P.E.O. The family moved to Essex Junction, Vermont in 1970, where Anne enjoyed cross country skiing, gardening, rug hooking, quilt making, hosting a bed and breakfast, and summer days at the family camp on Lake Champlain, particularly after the arrival of grandchildren. Those who knew her were touched by Anne's kindness, generosity, and compassion. One of her granddaughters describes Anne's gift of making you feel like you were her whole world when you were with her. Anne had patience to spare except when she saw injustice. She couldn't understand intolerance and supported liberal causes throughout her life. Anne loved reading, and reading aloud to children and grandchildren, which she did even in the last month of her life. She had an artistic eye and felt strongly about the importance of art. Her children will never forget standing in line outside for what seemed like hours in February 1963 to see the Mona Lisa on loan to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Or the time she took her daughters to see the opera Faust when they were too young to understand it. Anne believed that art and music and dance infused life with joy. Above all, Anne was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Nothing made her happier than being with her family. She will be deeply missed by her brother, Richard Padgett (Janice), of Tehachapi, California; her children: Kathleen Bond Borie (Louis) of Richmond, Vermont; Judith Anne Bond (Paul Decausemacker) of Burlington, Vermont; and William Harold Bond, Jr. (Katherine) of Bountiful, Utah; her grandchildren: Nicholas Bond, Kali Bond (Kevin Teeter), August Borie, Kristen Bond, and Hannah Borie; and great-grandson, William Teeter. Also her step-grandchildren, Kevin (Alli) and Jillian Decausemacker; and her step-great-grandchildren, Ella and Lucas Decausemacker. She was predeceased by her husband and parents. A private memorial service will be held in the fall. The family invites anyone wishing to donate in Anne's memory to make the or the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont, the recipient of your gift.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 23, 2019