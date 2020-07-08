ANNE WELLER REDDICK BLAKE Anne Weller Reddick Blake, 77, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Wilmington, North Carolina. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Anne Weller was born May 19, 1943 in St. Petersburg, Florida, the daughter of Gordon Decatur Reddick and Sarah Kathrine Dobbins Reddick. She was a Retired Contractor, working on commercial and residential projects in the Burlington, NC area. She is survived by two daughters, Sabrina Steele of Torrance, CA and Darcy Pullman of Apex, NC; a son, Robert Brooks Blanchard, Jr. of Mount Pleasant, SC; a brother, Gordon "Dee" Decatur Reddick, Jr. of Wilmington, NC, a sister, Bettie Freeman of Jamestown, NC, and seven grandchildren Dakota, Haley, Stella Camille, Chelsae Sabrina, Dexter, Annabelle, and Jacob; and a great-grandchild, Scarlet. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com