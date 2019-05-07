|
|
ANNE WELLS WOLFE Anne Wells Wolfe, age 86, went to be with her heavenly savior on May 5, 2019. Anne was born November 5, 1932 to the late Henry and Daisy Wells. She was raised in Pender county, where she lived most of her life. She attended Burgaw Presbyterian church. Anne had a master's in accounting from University of Georgia and was passionate about her work as a CPA. She was employee of the year at 1st Union Mortgage Company. When she wasn't working, her life revolved around raising her four children. In her later years she enjoyed ballroom dancing and genealogy. Left to remember her are children, Bob Batts and Sondi of Statesville; Jeff Batts and Kim of Burlington; Jonathan Batts and Daphne of Jupiter, FL; and Luanne Pigford and Kirk of Wilmington; sister, Rose Marie Roderick and Roy of Wilmington; grandchildren, Jeni, Bradley, Katie, Cory, Amanda, Carter, Cayla, and Cassidy; nine great-grandchildren; nieces, Stephanie and Brenda; and special friend, Charlie Murray of Burgaw. A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM, Wednesday May 8, 2019, at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home, Wilmington, NC. The family will receive friends and family an hour prior. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1406 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 7, 2019