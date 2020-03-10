Home

Worthington Funeral Home Inc
405 E Strawberry Blvd
Chadbourn, NC 28431
(910) 654-3518
ANNETTE L DAVIS Annette Thompson Davis, age 81, of Whiteville, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville, surrounded by her family. Annette was born on July 17, 1938 to the late Daniel Thompson and Zadie Pope Davis and was the widow of Stancil Ray Davis who preceded her in 2005 after 51 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by a son, Johnny Ray Davis; a son-in-law, Dwight Callahan and two siblings, Frank Thompson and Joseph Thompson Final rites will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Worthington Funeral Home with Dr. Darrin Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the Rockwell Cemetery in Whiteville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. She is survived by three children, Shirley D. Callahan of Whiteville, Juanita M. Coulson and her husband, Gordon of Sunset Beach and Daniel Jeff Davis and his wife, Teresa of Whiteville; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Davis of Whiteville; three grandchildren, Michelle Tremaine (Scott), Brad Davis and Shad McLean (Jessica); a great-grandchild, Caleb Tremaine. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 10, 2020
