ANNIE JOYCE MOORE MASON Mrs. Annie Joyce Moore "Jinx" Mason, 88, of Wilmington, originally from Burlington in Alamance County, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at a family residence in Wilmington. A career nurse, Mrs. Mason was the wife of the late retired policeman Carl E. "Brick" Mason of Wilmington for over 54 years and the daughter of the late Jon Walter Moore and the late Annie Lou Robertson Moore of Burlington. Nothing was more important to Mrs. Mason than her family. Mrs. Mason is survived by two daughters, Kim Flados and husband Paul, Amy Guyton and husband Mike, all of Wilmington; a son, Carl Mason, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Snellville, Georgia; six grandchildren, Walter Mason and wife Cathy of Monroe, Georgia, Emma Mason and partner Forrest Busby of Tucker, Georgia, Christopher and Matthew Flados, and Jessica and Mason Guyton all of Wilmington; and two great- step-grandchildren; Will and Drew Auslander of Monroe, Georgia along with the many beloved nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Mason was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Zane Moore, her aunt Virginia King who helped raised her, son Jon Matthew Mason, sister Nancy Rich, and many of her oldest, dearest close friends and relatives. Mrs. Mason, as she was known to her student patients, and Jinx, as she was known to her friends, is retired from the New Hanover County School System as the school nurse at New Hanover High School for over 22 years. Annie Joyce came to Wilmington in 1950 to attend the James Walker Memorial Hospital Nursing School. Sometime after graduating, she went to work for locally-renowned medical office of Drs. Walker and O'Quinn. After the retirement of the elderly doctors in the 1960s, Jinx went back to work at the hospital before later being coaxed by her brother-in-law Principal Billy Mason, to become the high school nurse. She began splitting her time between Hoggard and New Hanover but after a couple years, she chose to stay at New Hanover fulltime. This also allowed her to be the school nurse for all four of her children. This began one of her most rewarding career experiences where her relationship with her Infirmary Aides created bonds that are still strong with many today. She believed being around all those young people kept her younger, and they were all her children to some degree. After marrying, she became a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was a proud member of the James Walker Memorial Hospital Nursing School Alumni. Due to the current corona virus health crisis, there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. The family is anticipating having a Celebration of Life on her birthday next year around February 27th which would have been her 89th birthday. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the good folks at WellCare and the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for loving attention and care given while assisting with their mother. Written testimonials of Mrs. Mason will be greatly appreciated and treasured by her loved ones for years to come and may be sent to daughter Amy at 402 Long Leaf Acres Drive, Wilm, 28405. In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of service and giving, please consider making a donation to any Alzheimer's or dementia support organization or to your local non-profits supporting the fight against COVID-19. A video tribute has been uploaded to YouTube under Search: Granny Annie created by granddaughter Jessica Guyton. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bilo998pCD4