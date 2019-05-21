|
ANNIE KATHRYN HEINZMAN Annie Kathryn "Kitty" Heinzman age 86, of Wilmington, Nc, completed her human experience on this earth and went to be with our Lord on May 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband, David L. Heinzman, Sr., two sons and a daughter, David Jr. and Theodore "Ted" of Wilmington, NC, and Suzanne Elizabeth of Ann Arbor, MI. She was born on Jul 14, 1932, to Benjamin Woodrow and Elizabeth Graves Matthes, both deceased. She was also preceded by a dear brother, Teddy. His wife, Arlene Broyles of Burnsville, N.C., also survives. Kitty is also survived by sister-in-law Barbara Sprader of Manistee, MI, Kitty Heinzman of Livonia, MI, Kady Sayre of Canton, MI, brother-in-law Karl W. Heinzman of Livonia. Kitty attended schools in Erwin and Lillington, after her parents moved to Bunnlevel, and she attended Highsmith Hospital School of Nursing in Fayetteville for her degree. As a Register Nurse, she completed long careers specializing in psychiatric and home health nursing in both MI and NC. A celebration of life will be held at the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk Presbyterian Church on Wrightsville Beach at 1:00 pm Thursday, May 23, 2019. with the Rev. Pat Rabun officiating. Memorial tributes may be designated to the church or to other worthy causes. Private burial will be held at a later date at the Memorial Gardens in Erwin
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 21, 2019