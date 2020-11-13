ANTHONY APOSTOLICO Anthony Apostolico age 61 of Leland, NC passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 18, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was predeceased by his parents Alfred and Marguerite, and a beloved niece Jade Apostolico. Anthony was born in Wilmington, NC on September 15, 1959. After graduation from Laney High School he became a long distance truck driver and traveled over the United States. When Screen Gems Studio opened here he worked in Transportation for many years until he became disabled. Anthony loved and respected the ocean as a surfer. After he was disabled he visited the beach frequently until his death. Anthony will be greatly missed by his family members and many friends that he cherished. Anthony is survived by one brother, John Apostolico, two sisters, Maria (Louis) Stanley, and Mary Apostolico, nephews, Chad and Timmy Apostolico, nieces, Christina Greene, Heidi Carlson, and Emilee Apostolico, great niece, Hunter Elliott, great nephews, Wesley and Caleb Greene. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Oakdale Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Roger Malonda Nyimi



