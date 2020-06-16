ANTHONY "ANDY" BOWERS June 6, 1981-May 13, 2020 The earth lost a spirited and imaginative soul on May 13, 2020. Anthony "Andy" Bowers, born in Beckley, West Virginia, passed away at his home, joining his mother, Donna Jean Quesenberry, and brother, Dwight Bowers, Jr., in eternity. Andy always knew how to make you laugh, even if he didn't feel like laughing himself. He was always willing to help another person, and he immediately drew you in with his infectious smile and charm. He loved traveling and always wanted to see more of this world. Music was medicine to his soul, and he loved live music any chance he got. Above all, Andy loved his daughter so much. He always said that his life got better each moment he got to spend with her. He is survived by his daughter, Aviara Jean; his girlfriend, Lindsay Davis; his best childhood friend, Mike Webster; his best friend, Sally Randall; his aunts, Debbie Johnson and Geneva Cruey; and hundreds of friends who had the honor of knowing him along the way. A memorial with food, drinks, memories, and dance will be held at Juggling Gypsy (1612 Castle St) on June 20th from 1-5pm in Wilmington, NC. Anyone who wishes to share memories of Andy will be allowed to speak. A separate memorial will also be held in Greensboro, NC on June 27th. Following the June 27th memorial, Andy's ashes will be spread, together with his brother's, on his mother's grave in West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, mourners may donate to his GoFundMe page, as it will be turned into savings for his daughter. https://www.gofundme.com/f/andy-bowers-memorial-service
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 16, 2020.