ANTHONY GIORDANO "TONY" Anthony "Tony" Giordano, 80, of Wilmington, NC passed away peacefully at home on November 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bassano del Grappa, Italy on October, 26, 1940 to Massimo and Yolanda (Tebaldi) Giordano. Called "Nino" by his family, he emigrated to the US in 1946 and settled in Springfield, MA. Tony is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Louise (Goldberger); his two daughters, Andrea Williams (Jim) of Winston-Salem, NC and Roberta Sanford (Dan) of Ayer, MA, and his three grandchildren, Katarina Clegg (Chris) of Pelzer, SC and Alex and Chris Williams of Winston-Salem, NC. He is also survived by his sister Rita Pionnié (Joel) of Bougival, France and several nieces and nephews. Tony was predeceased by his parents and his sisters, Jean (Livi) Mulcahey and Mary Ann Livi. A graduate of Boston University with a BA/MA in History and an MBA in Hospital Administration, Tony lived in RI for 30 years before retiring with his wife, Louise, to Wilmington in 2003. He had been affiliated with Memorial Hospital of RI for 26 years, retiring as Sr. Vice President. Tony was an avid golfer and member of Porters Neck Country Club and the Men's Golf Association. He enjoyed creating wonderful food to be enjoyed by family and friends, served with wine curated from his self-designed wine cellar. Tony also enjoyed creating beautiful hand-built pinch pottery. He became an expert at personally managing financial investments for his family and was a member of the Porters Neck Investors' Club. With a serious interest in history and political science, Tony loved following and discussing world news and politics. One of his final wishes was to be able to vote in this election. Mission Accomplished. Special recognition and appreciation from his family go to Dr. William Smith IV and Dr. John Rommel of Cape Fear Heart, Dr. Dean Meisel of Wilmington Health, and Dr. Jonathan Crane of Atlantic Dermatology. No services are planned at this time. If desired, the family requests Memorial Donations in Tony's name be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare ( lifecare.org ) or the Foundation Fighting Blindness ( www.fightingblindness.org ). Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
