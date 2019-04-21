|
|
ANTHONY "TONY" LEONIDAS VASSILAROS Anthony (Tony) Leonidas Vassilaros passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019. He was the youngest of eight children born April 11, 1925 in Cairo, Egypt to parents Leonidas and Eleni Vassilaros. He is survived by wife Toula (Saffo), children Elaine (Steele), Argiro, Betty and Leonidas Vassilaros, and grandson Gregory Anthony Steele. Following his childhood in Cairo, Tony met his wife Toula on their ancestral island of Ikaria, Greece and married after a whirlwind courtship on October 11, 1954. The only one of his siblings to immigrate to America, Tony soon began a career in Baltimore, MD at Klicos Painting Company which would last nearly 40 years. It was in Baltimore where he raised his family, aside from summers spent in his wife's hometown of Wrightsville Beach, NC. An avid reader, Tony will be remembered as a scholar of history with a great sense of humor who loved seafood, music, walking and slot machines. Proud of his Ikarian and Greek roots, he instilled a lifelong sense of pride for his Greek heritage in his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle to a large extended family that stretched from North Carolina and Baltimore, to Zimbabwe and Greece. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church located at 608 S. College Rd., Wilmington, NC. A viewing will be held prior to the service at the church from 12-1:00 p.m. Internment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Wilmington, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 21, 2019