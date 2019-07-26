|
ANTHONY WAYNE MARSHBURN Anthony Wayne Marshburn, 49, of Wilmington NC, passed away peacefully on 23 July 2019 in his home town. He was born on 18 February 1970 in Kenansville, NC to Glenn Ray Marshburn and Elnita Gurganus Marshburn. He is survived by both parents; daughter, Mackenzie Coley Marshburn and her mother, Michelle Combs; brother and family, Wesley Marshburn, Jennifer Suggs Marshburn, Lola, Wallace, Clayton and Harvey Parker. In addition, he is survived by a large extended family and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Wesley and Alice Gurganus and Henry and Leatha Marshburn. He attended E.A. Laney High School and graduated in 1988. Education continued at University of North Carolina at Asheville. His vocation was construction in the Wilmington and surrounding areas. From early childhood, he developed a love for reading and history. He enjoyed surfing and hiking. He also had a love for cooking and sharing his joys with his daughter, whom he cherished more than anything. Visitation and service will be held on Saturday, 27 July 2019 at Scotts Hill Baptist Church, Wilmington, NC. Visitation will start promptly at 10:00 am with service to follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from July 26 to July 27, 2019