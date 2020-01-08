|
|
ANTOINETTE "NETTE" PRIDGEN CAMPBELL Antoinette (Nette) Pridgen Campbell, 91, of Wilmington died peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Care Center on January 6, 2020. She was born June 14, 1928, in Burgaw, NC, to the late Henry W. and Phedora Bordeaux Pridgen. Nette was predeceased by her husband, Raymond E. (Sarge) Campbell, and son-in-law, Thomas Gaskill; brothers, Harry Pridgen, Bobby Pridgen, and Merle Pridgen, and sister, Hazel Pridgen. Surviving are her sons, Ronald E. Campbell and Kevin J. Campbell (Ann) both of Wilmington; daughter, Terri Campbell Gaskill of Otway, NC. She is also survived by grandchildren, Melissa Campbell McLean, Kelli Gaskill, Daniel Gaskill (Windy), and Sara Campbell Crump; great-grandchildren, Austin Baker, Ryan McLean, and Abigail Gaskill; sisters, Julia Lueck, Betty White (FP), and Gail Moss (Bobby); and numerous nieces and nephews. Joining Harbor United Methodist Church the first year it was chartered, Nette was a faithful member of the church and the chancel choir. She loved to sing, never missing a practice no matter what. She and her husband, Ray, devoted many years traveling and singing for the Lord in the Pillar Choir, directed by Joey Gore. Nette was an amazing seamstress who could create any item of clothing, and she did. We all love to hear the story of while in high school she taught her home economics teacher how to properly put in a zipper and then taught the class. She made beautiful hand-made quilts for each of her grandchildren, her daughter's wedding gown, and numerous square dance costumes for herself and Ray. Nette's favorite pastimes were playing Bingo and bowling. Each week she sat with her friends for a night of Bingo and loved her weekly bowling league with her team, "The Four Grandmas." She did both until a bad fall in 2014 that forced her to lay down her bingo dauber and her bowling ball. Being an Army wife, she spent many years in Columbus, GA, a place she called her second home. Nette loved to travel and was ready to go at the drop of a hat. Those who were fortunate enough to know her loved her quick wit and gift of gab, and that always big, beautiful smile. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel with The Rev. William Hill Pearsall conducting the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the time of the service. Burial will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. Special thanks to Thomas Lee, MD, Darrell Foland, DC, and the staff of Elderhaus at the Lake for their loving care, compassion, and understanding. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 8, 2020