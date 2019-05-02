|
APPIE BYNUM DANIEL Appie Bynum Daniel passed away on April 28, 2019, in Wilmington, North Carolina. Appie was the first of twin daughters born to James Arthur Daniel and Martha Eliza Winstead Daniel on June 12, 1915, at the family's home in Jackson Township, Nash County, North Carolina. Appie graduated from Nashville High School, Nashville, North Carolina, where she and her sisters, Annie and Marie, comprised half of the girls' basketball team that won a county championship. Appie attended Appalachian State Teachers College, now Appalachian State University, where she played on the women's varsity basketball team. She completed a two-year course of study, earning a diploma with honors and a B Teaching Certificate, which qualified her to begin teaching school at age nineteen. Continuing her education through correspondence courses, workshops, and summer school classes, she earned an A Teaching Certificate in 1936 and a Bachelor of Science degree from Appalachian State University in 1951. Appie taught for 40 years in North Carolina public schools. Her first teaching positions were at Red Oak, where she also coached the girls' basketball team, and Beaufort. She moved to Wilmington in 1941, teaching for 33 years at Hemingway and Forrest Hills. She was elected President of the New Hanover County Unit of the North Carolina Education Association. Appie was committed to excellence in the classroom and demanded the best of her students. After retiring in 1974, she was often approached by former students and their parents who expressed appreciation for the outstanding education they received in her classroom. Appie enjoyed entertaining friends in the home she shared with her twin sister. Their garden, a source of pride, was featured on Wilmington's Azalea Garden Tour in 1984. Appie became a member of the Cape Fear Country Club in 1957, where she played bridge and golf into her 90's. She made a hole-in-one on the #8 green. She was an avid swimmer who especially enjoyed spending time at Wrightsville Beach. Appie is survived by her twin sister Annie Daniel of Wilmington, her sister Ruth Roberts of Austin, Texas, and three generations of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father and mother; brother, James Albert Daniel; and sisters, Louise Luper, Marie Daniel, and Mary Elizabeth Daniel. A memorial service will be held May 4, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market St., Wilmington, NC. The family wishes to express deep appreciation to the many women, led by Mrs. Carolyn Sanders, who cared for Appie. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church (401 Grace Street, Wilmington, NC 28401), New Hanover County Senior Resource Center (2222 S. College Road, Wilmington, NC 28403), or the organization of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 2, 2019