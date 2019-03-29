|
|
ARCHEL SEABORN DANCE Archel Seaborn Dance, 80, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Cape Fear Lower Hospice in Wilmington, NC. He was born in Conway, SC. on October 1, 1938, the son of the late George Washington Dance and Ethel Baker Dance. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Faye Dance, two brothers, George Dance and Elmer Dance. Surviving are his sister, Etheline Dance Holden, two sister-in-laws: Edna Dance and Mary Lou Dance, nieces and newphews: Cathy Dance Harmon (Tom), Gary Dance, Brenda Holden Dempsey (Larry), Wayne Holden (Johnny) and Greg Holden (Carlene). He is also survived by his best friend of many years, Joan Pope. After graduating from Shallotte High School in 1956, Archel made Wilmington, NC his home. He was a long-time employee of Gregory Murray Construction Company. Archel was a member of Sunset Park Baptist Church for many years and a special thanks is extended to his friends of Sunset Park Baptist Church for their continual outpouring of love and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Sunset Park Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC. A visitation will be held on April 1st, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service on Oleander Drive in Wilmington, NC from 12:00-1:00pm with the funeral service to immediately follow the visitation at 1:00pm. The graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Shipyard Blvd. immediately following the funeral service.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019