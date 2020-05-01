|
ARCHIBALD RANDOLPH "RANDY" MASON HOLLY RIDGE, NC It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Randy Mason, 74 ,of Holly Ridge on Thursday, April 30. 2020 at home with his family by his side. Born, July 2, 1945 to the late John and Bonnie Lee Taylor Mason. He is predeceasd by four brothers, Jack, Thurman, Harry and Robert Mason; two sisters, Mary Pearsall and LouAnn Sidbury. Randy served his country with the United States Army and served in Germany and Vietnam. He retired from General Electric, in 1999. His love for drag racing was with him for many years. Surviving is his bride of 51 years, Kathy Batson Mason; his son, John Mason and his favorite grandson, Ethan Mason; sister Peggy Shepard; brother-in-law Larry Batson and wife Linda; sister-in-law Deborah Batson Guthrie; several nieces and nephews and many close friends, such as, Bill White, Mike Poole, Warren Plowden and others that remained close to him till the very end. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to 332 N. LAUDERDALE , MEMPHIS, TN 38105-2479 or . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Many thanks to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and the Veterans Administration for their exceptional care and compassion. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 1, 2020