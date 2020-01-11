|
|
ARCHIE D GORE Archie D Gore, age 86, of Wilmington, NC has passed away on January 9, 2020 peacefully at home with family at his bedside. He served in the USAF for 20 years and was a Vietnam war and Korean war veteran. He worked at Dupont for about 15 years until his retirement. He loved to travel and tell about the places he had visited. His love and generosity will not be forgotten. He had many friends and was well known at NHRMC cafeteria as a frequent patron for breakfast. He also had many friends at a local McDonalds that he frequently visited for a morning breakfast chat. His favorite motto in life was: "Keep a smile on your face". He loved to tell jokes and was always friendly and a gentleman. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Myrtie Gore as well as his brothers; Charles Gore, Thurmond Gore and Mickey Gore and his sisters; Annette Gore and Sylvia Gore and a step son, Curry Shaw, Jr.; his brother, Larry Gore recently passed on Christmas morning 2019. Sadly, he also lost his daughter, Jessica Haines in May of 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Ula Garner Gore and his devoted daughters; Gwen Gore and Leslie Clingenpeel; his son, Michael Gore; four loving grandchildren: Christopher Gore, Timothy Clingenpeel, Mac Haines and Emma Clingenpeel. He is also survived by his brother, Keith Gore and sister, Ethel Mays. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403. Family is grateful for the care he received from Wellcare and Lower Cape Fear Hospice Life Care Center. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Life Care Center. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 11, 2020