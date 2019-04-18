|
|
ARCHIE E. "SKIP" FLOWERS, JR., Archie E. "Skip" Flowers, Jr., 67, of Wilmington, North Carolina, died peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Lifecare Center. Skip was born in Wilmington on February 27, 1952, and grew up riding waves on Wrightsville Beach. He was preceded in death by his father, Archie E. Flowers, and is survived by his mother, JoAnn Lewallen Flowers and Lewis Gore. He leaves behind his beloved wife of forty-nine years, Doris Hilburn Flowers; their daughters Lauren Flowers Sullivan and husband Zack; Hillary Jo Flowers and partner Tony Marle; granddaughter, Lily Allyn Sullivan; sisters, Paula Flowers Brannen and husband David; Dee Dee Flowers Fauser and husband David; Sister-in-law, Sophie Hilburn Massengill; many nieces and nephews; and his German Shepherd, Beren. Not only a loving and devoted family man, Skip was a mentor and role model to many. He loved to surf, fish, play golf, and crank up his favorite music. Skip spent his career in residential construction as a master carpenter and later superintendent for TFT & Co., LLC. Terry Turner and everyone at TFT were important to him; he considered them extended family. Through his commitment to community service, Skip assisted with the construction of the Kelly House, a non-profit rehabilitation facility in Wilmington, and volunteered with the Department of Corrections, for which he received a Certificate of Appreciation from the State of North Carolina. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., April 22, 2019, at Wrightsville United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Doug Lain. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 18, 2019