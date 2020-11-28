1/
Archie Warren Rising
1947 - 2020
ARCHIE WARREN RISING, JR. age 73, of Supply, NC passed away on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born in New Hanover County on August 18, 1947 the son of the late Archie Warren Rising, Sr. and Doris Gainey Rising. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Rising. A gentle giant, never meeting a stranger. His joy was found in helping others and being a friend to those who need it the most. Surviving are his sons, Archie Braswell (Tonia), Alan Braswell (Teresa) and Jack Joyner (Jennifer); a step-son, Matthew Evans (Marilyn); grandchildren, Brittany Braswell, Justin Braswell, Katie Braswell, Priscilla Joyner, Jessica Powell, Jaden Joyner, Austin Evans, Chappell Evans and Addison Braswell; great-grandchildren, Paisley Braswell, Carter Eckenrode, Jeffrey Braswell, Opal Braswell, Valerie Parker, Harlan Braswell, Bailey Powell, and Dakota Powell; a special friend and caregiver, Margene Morrison. A celebration of Mr. Rising's life will be held 1:00 PM Saturday November 28, 2020 at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel by Reverend Landis Lancaster officiating. On line condolences may be sent to:www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
