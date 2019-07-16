|
ARTHUR FARRELL TEAGUE Farrell Teague, 85, of Wilmington, NC, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at home. He was born in McCall, SC, on July 9, 1934, the son of the late Arthur Franklin Teague and Elizabeth Cutchin Teague. Surviving is his wife, Geraldine Teague of Wilmington; two daughters, Lynn Teague of Wilmington and Wanda Horton and husband Scott of Rocky Point, NC; grandson, Andrew Teague of Wilmington; two brothers, Bill Teague and wife Carol of Hendersonville, NC; Tom Teague and wife Joyce Ann of Olive Branch, MS; two sisters, Julia Weathers of Trinity, NC, and Joyce Stewart and husband Ed of Kennesaw, GA; four nieces and one nephew; several aunts and uncles; and his four legged daughter, "Queenie". Farrell attended Wilmington College and The University of South Carolina and received his bachelor's degree. He was a veteran of the US Army and spent over 45 years working for Belk Department Store as a Vice President and General Manager. Farrell was a member of the Rotary Club, The United Way, The American Legion, The Cape Fear Model Railroad Society, UNCW Alumni Association and was a Baptist Deacon. He enjoyed Woodworking, Pepsi collecting, garden scale trains, and was known to be able to fix almost anything. His career took him to several places but always came back to Wilmington where he created the A. Farrell Teague Merit Scholarship for Rising Seniors at UNCW. Farrell was also blessed with many friends and truly enjoyed getting to know every new person he met. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Tuesday, July 16, 2019 with a funeral following at 11:00 am at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. Burial will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to express a special note of thanks to Lower Caper Fear Hospice, and for the love and support of his Belk family and Model Train family, UNCW family. In lieu of flowers the family requests gifts to the A. Farrell Teague Merit Scholarship Endowment at UNC Wilmington, 601 S. College Road, Wilmington, NC 28403. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 16, 2019