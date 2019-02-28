|
DR. ARTHUR FREDERICK COSTANTINI Greensboro, NC — Dr. Arthur Frederick Costantini, 75, passed away Monday February 25th 2019 at the Whitestone Masonic Wellness Center in Greensboro, NC. Born May 15, 1943 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Arthur and Mary (Gianotti) Costantini. Dr. Costantini graduated with his Bachelors (1965) and Masters (1967) in Psychology from University of Bridgeport, his Doctorate in Psychology (1971) from Kent State University and his Masters (1978) in Supervisory Education from East Carolina University. Following graduation from Kent State University, Dr. Costantini taught at the University of Connecticut where he published several papers in child development. After many years in the cold northeast, the Costantini family relocated from Connecticut to Fayetteville, NC where Dr. Costantini became the Director of Exceptional Children for the Cumberland County Schools (1974-1981). He then spent a short stint with the Orleans Parish Schools in Louisiana (1981-1983) before moving to Jamestown, NC to serve as the Assistant Superintendent of Exceptional Children with the Guildford County Schools (1983-90.) Dr. Costantini transitioned to Mental Health and joined the Cumberland County Mental Health Center as the Assistant Director for Child and Family Services (1990-94) before retiring as the Director of Southeastern Center for Mental Health and Substance Abuse in Wilmington, NC (1994-2009). Throughout the years, he never lost his love for teaching and continued developing young minds as a professor where at times he taught at various institutions including Lyndon State College (Vermont), Cleveland State University, North Carolina State, East Carolina University, Fayetteville State and University of North Carolina-Wilmington. After retiring from UNCW in 2010, Dr. Costantini was appointed by Governor Bev Perdue to the NC Board of Licensed Professional Counselors of which he served 2011-2015. Arthur had a passion for helping people. His steady demeanor and compassion were always available whether you were a family member, friend or just someone in need! He was always someone you could count on, no matter what challenges you were facing in life. He was available and ready to help. Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ruth Anne (Liehn) Costantini; his two sons, Scott Costantini (Raleigh, NC) and Christopher Costantini and wife Tamara Summers Costantini (Waxhaw, NC); 5 grandchildren (Danielle, Alex, Skylar, Andrew and Isabella); Sister in law Barbara Payne and husband Robert (Raleigh NC) as well as many nieces, nephews and special lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Costantini, sister, Evelyn Cisero, brother in law, Warren Liehn and sister in law, Jennifer Liehn. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home (Sedgefield Chapel) in Greensboro NC. Friends and Family are welcome to come and share how Dr. Costantini touched their lives. The Family will receive visitors immediately following the service at the Villas of Sedgefeild Clubhouse , 2 Carnoustie Trail, Greensboro NC 27407. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro 2500 Summit Avenue Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 28, 2019