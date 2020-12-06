ARTHUR JAMES KORRECK Arthur James Korreck went to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life of 47 years, Nancy Korreck. Born on February 15, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan he was the son of the late Z. Arthur and Eleanor Korreck. Art graduated from the University of Michigan in 1967 and worked as an Electrical Engineer for over 40 years at Bechtel, Syndaco, TRW and retired from Northrop Grumman. In addition to Nancy, he is survived by his three daughters Kasey (Chris) Flanagan, Katie (Eric) Cerrone and Karen (Joe) Richter. He adored his nine grandchildren Jack, Delaney, Emma, Ryan, Brady, Hadley, Alayna, John, and Roman. He leaves behind two loving brothers, Richard (Kathy) Korreck and William (Cathy) Korreck. Art will be dearly missed by many beloved nieces and nephews. Art was a faithful Catholic and proudly served in retirement as the Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus at St. Ignatius Church in Ijamsville, Maryland. Arthur and Nancy met in southern California while he was living on a sailboat. Sailing quickly became how they would spend their free time, with Catalina Island being a favorite destination. Work and family brought them to the midwest and eventually the east coast. Art enjoyed golfing and was an avid fan of University of Michigan football (Go Blue!). He enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his children and grandchildren. Art struggled with dementia in the last years of his life but never stopped loving his family and caring about all those around him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina https://www.classy.org/give/227272/#!/donation/checkout