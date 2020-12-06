1/1
Arthur James Korreck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARTHUR JAMES KORRECK Arthur James Korreck went to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life of 47 years, Nancy Korreck. Born on February 15, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan he was the son of the late Z. Arthur and Eleanor Korreck. Art graduated from the University of Michigan in 1967 and worked as an Electrical Engineer for over 40 years at Bechtel, Syndaco, TRW and retired from Northrop Grumman. In addition to Nancy, he is survived by his three daughters Kasey (Chris) Flanagan, Katie (Eric) Cerrone and Karen (Joe) Richter. He adored his nine grandchildren Jack, Delaney, Emma, Ryan, Brady, Hadley, Alayna, John, and Roman. He leaves behind two loving brothers, Richard (Kathy) Korreck and William (Cathy) Korreck. Art will be dearly missed by many beloved nieces and nephews. Art was a faithful Catholic and proudly served in retirement as the Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus at St. Ignatius Church in Ijamsville, Maryland. Arthur and Nancy met in southern California while he was living on a sailboat. Sailing quickly became how they would spend their free time, with Catalina Island being a favorite destination. Work and family brought them to the midwest and eventually the east coast. Art enjoyed golfing and was an avid fan of University of Michigan football (Go Blue!). He enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his children and grandchildren. Art struggled with dementia in the last years of his life but never stopped loving his family and caring about all those around him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina https://www.classy.org/give/227272/#!/donation/checkout

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved