ARTHUR "JEEP" STAPLETON Arthur "Jeep" Stapleton went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020, with his wife of 52 years by his side. Mr. Stapleton was born January 12, 1943, in Baltimore, MD. He lived there until 1963 when he joined the Air Force and was deployed to Vietnam. Throughout his life, Jeep was very proud of his service to his country. As music was always an important part of his early life, and before being deployed, he was the drummer in a local band, the Ravons. On his return from Vietnam, he met and married Barbara Baldwin on March 16, 1968. While living in Baltimore, Jeep attended a five-year construction and woodworking apprenticeship program. During this time, he developed phenomenal woodworking skills that defined the rest of his life. A later move to West Virginia with his wife, Barbara, allowed him to hunt and fish whenever he could. During this time, the "fly-fishing bug" bit him and he enjoyed not only fly-fishing but also became an expert at tying his own flies. Another of Jeep's deep loves was Western movies. He developed an extensive collection of such films and always reminded others that he was "born 100 years too late." Jeep's last move was to Wilmington, NC, in 1982. Upon his arrival, he was quickly employed by Screen Gems Studio and rapidly rose to become foreman of the wood shop where he oversaw the production of many movie sets throughout his career. Jeep Stapleton is survived by his sister, Andrea Rhyne and husband, Jay, and family of Hanover, PA, brother-in-law Walter Baldwin and wife, Chris, and family of Panama City, FL, brother-in-law Bruce Baldwin and wife, Joyce, and family of Wilmington, NC, brother-in-law Phillip Baldwin and wife, Melody, and family of Purcellville, VA, and brother-in-law David Baldwin and wife, Jan, and family of Dallas, TX. Jeep was a member of the Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, the Cape Fear Woodcarvers Club, and a local fly-fishing club. Friendly and outgoing, and with a great sense of humor, Jeep "never met a stranger" and made many lifelong friends throughout the course of his life. Mr. Stapleton was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Evelyn Stapleton, Sr., and his sister Addriane Bahl. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for Jeep will be held on Sunday, March 15th at 2:00 pm at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market Street, in Wilmington, with the Rev. Jeff Roberts, officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the home of his wife, Barbara: 7943 Placid Drive, Wilmington, NC 28411. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America: www.alzfdn.org.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 11, 2020