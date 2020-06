To Wanda and the family, I am so sorry for your loss. Archie was a wonderful man and someone I always looked forward to talking to. He enjoyed life to the fullest and had such a positive impact on those around him. I will miss his smile, his hugs and his laughter but I am so glad that he was a part of my life for many years. I hope the great memories will carry you through this difficult time. Sending prayers and much love to you all.

Kathy Klinedinst

Friend