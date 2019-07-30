Home

Ashley Nicole (Lewis) Batchelor

Ashley Nicole (Lewis) Batchelor Obituary
ASHLEY NICOLE (LEWIS) BATCHELOR Ashley Nicole (Lewis) Batchelor, 34 of Hampstead. Born April 27,1985 left her temporary home on June 29,2019 to go fly with the angels. Ashley is survived by her husband W.T. Batchelor II, father Ray Lewis, siblings Jessica Mears, Tad Mintz, Jennifer Lewis and Carol Lynn Lewis. Aunts and uncles and a slew of loving cousins. Plus her fur baby Kane. Ashley is proceeded in death by her mother Kathy Roberts. Ashley was an phenomenal lady full of love, laughter and attitude. She was thoughtful, intelligent, warm and she never judged anyone. She adored flowers and butterflies. Ashley was one in a billion and will be deeply and dearly missed by all who loved her. A celebration of life with family and friends will be Saturday, August 10 2019 at Goshen Baptist Church in Leland NC 6:30 - 8:30PM.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 30, 2019
