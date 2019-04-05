|
|
AUDREY CHEERS SESSOMS Audrey Cheers Sessoms age 90 of Wilmington passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Bradley Creek Health Care Center. She was born in Shallotte, NC on January 22, 1929, to Roney Cheers and Madie White Cheers. She was the widow of Lester Earl "Jimmy" Sessoms. Audrey was a member of College Acres Baptist Church and was retired from DuPont. Audrey is survived by her daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Sessoms Chadwick and husband Chris of Leland, and son Jimmie Lee Sessoms of Wilmington; granddaughter, Stephanie Ann Babson and husband Robert of Hampstead; 3 great-granddaughters, Elena, Hazel, and Emma Grace. Brother, Elwood Cheers and wife Phyllis, and sister-in-laws Betty Cheers, and Betty Sessoms; nieces and nephews, and a special friend Peter King. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers Roney and Billy Cheers. Private services will be held at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 5, 2019