AUDREY FORD COOKE Audrey Ford Cooke passed away in her Eastwood Village home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, with her daughter by her side. Audrey was born in Ohio on May 22, 1927, the daughter of the late Thomas F. Ford and Muriel Hoop Ford. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, David Clark Cooke; son-in-law, Parker Snead; and daughter, Barbara Cooke Lee, who graced her with three grandchildren, Samantha, Cody, and Stuart. Audrey is survived by her son, Samuel Cooke and wife, Karen, of Mansfield, PA; and daughter, Joan Cooke Snead of Forestport, NY, and Wilmington, NC; her sister, Evelyn Saunders of Ironton, OH, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her dog, Chrissy. Audrey was a fabulous mother, and receives credit for helping her husband to succeed by being a gracious wife and talented hostess. She was the glue of the family, and was liked by everyone who knew her.



