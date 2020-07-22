1/
Audrey Jones Aldridge
AUDREY JONES ALDRIDGE Age 79, of Longs, SC passed away Sunday July 19, 2020.Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 22, 2020
Audrey was a dear friend of mine for many years. We took many trips together and spent hours at flea market during my annual trips to Myrtle Beach. Lunch at Ella's was a must. My prayers go out to her daughter Connie and Donnie and their families. I will truly miss my friend.
Linda Raye Diegelman
Friend
July 22, 2020
