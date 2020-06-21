AUDREY KELM PIETSCH FITZGERALD Audrey Kelm Pietsch Fitzgerald, 84, of Hampstead, NC, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, PA, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Living. She was born in Allegheny County, PA, the daughter of the late Raymond John Kelm and Alice Bridget Burke Kelm Updegraff. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lt. Col. Robert Edward Pietsch, father of her children, and Dean Bryson Fitzgerald, her infant son, Robert Edward Pietsch, Jr., and her sisters, Kathryne Alice Kelm and Marjorie Jean Pardini. Remembered for her devotion to her family, Audrey is survived by her five children, Carole Rusling (Drew) and grandchildren Michael, Daniel, Jennifer and Benjamin, Lori Angelo (late husband, Don), Leslie Pietsch, Georgia Szewczak (Joseph) and grandchildren Trevor, Ellyse, Madison and Helen, David Pietsch, great-grandchildren, who always put a smile on her face, Olivia, Jackson and Anastasia, and three stepchildren Patricia Sporer (Darryl), David Fitzgerald (Sharon), and Mary Jung (Lee). There are also many friends she dearly loved. Audrey was a member of Topsail Presbyterian Church and while living in Mt. Lebanon, attended Sunset Hills Presbyterian Church. She was actively involved in numerous social and volunteer organizations and enjoyed cross stitch, bridge and reading. The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone who shared their time, friendship and support with Audrey over the years. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Union, IA. To honor Audrey's memory, the family would appreciate donations to her favorite charity, Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, or a charity of your choice.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 21, 2020.