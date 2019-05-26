|
AUDREY PATRICIA DEMIRJIAN Audrey Patricia Demirjian, 85, of Wilmington, died May 22, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. She was born January 19, 1934, in Queens, NY to the late Ottilie and Vincent West. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Robert Demirjian. Survivors include her four daughters, Barbara Roberts (Bob), Claudia Johnson (Carl), Deborah Crouchley (Donald) and Ellen Demetrious (James); eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and her beloved dogs, Buddy and Buster. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 26, 2019