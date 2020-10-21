AUGUST CARL NELSON High Point - August Carl Nelson, Jr., 94, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1926 in Smyrna, Delaware to the late August Carl Nelson, Sr. and Catherine Johnson Nelson. Carl is preceded in death by his parents; and his wives, Dorothy & Pattie Nelson. Carl is survived by his sons, Wayne, Donald, Glenn and Alan Nelson; step-daughter and sons, Kathryn, Rick and Joe Duke. Mr. Nelson was a mathematician and educator and one of the first employees of the Research Triangle Institute. His career ended as a professor at University of NC, Wilmington. A visitation for Carl will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at Sechrest Funeral Service of High Point. Burial will take place at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery in Newark, DE. Online condolences for the Nelson family may be made at www.sechrestfunerals.com