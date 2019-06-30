|
AUGUST MICHAEL MOULTON, MD August Michael Moulton, of Wilmington and formerly of Huntington Beach, CA, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born in New York City, October 15, 1926 the son of the late George Albert Moulton and Katherine Shirley Arms Moulton. He was preceded in death by his wife Suzanne Potter Moulton and his brothers, George Albert Moulton II and Robert Thomas Moulton. Known to many as "Doc Mike" he served as a US Navy corpsman in the Seabees during World War II. He was a member of the first graduating class of University of California Medical School. He served as president of the class and gave the commencement speech. He completed his residency in Anesthesiology at UCLA Harbor General and practiced Anesthesiology in Huntington Beach, CA until his retirement. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed fishing internationally with his lifelong love, wife, and companion Suzanne. Time spent at his fishing clubs and the camaraderie with his fellow fishermen brought him a lifetime of wonderful memories. He was past president of Avalon Tuna Club and a member of the Southern California Tuna Club and Huntington Harbor Anglers. Dr. Moulton is survived by three children, daughter Michelle Suzanne Moulton and her husband Jay Walsh, son Michael Paul Moulton, MD and wife Frankie Wright Moulton and their children Michael Paul Moulton II and Kathleen Emma Sterling Moulton, and son Dana Scott Moulton and wife Donna Kaiser and their son Dane Moulton, and a nephew Todd Robert Moulton Esq. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Avalon Tuna Club Foundation, PO Box 562, Avalon, CA 90704. The family would like to extend their special thanks to Bradley Creek Health Center, Dr. Rudyk, Terry King, nurses Judy, Helen, and all the health care professionals that cared for him during his time in Wilmington.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 30, 2019