Austin Martin "Audie" Lowrimore
AUSTIN "AUDIE" MARTIN LOWRIMORE Austin "Audie" Martin Lowrimore, 75 of Supply, passed away on October 15, 2020. Mr. Lowrimore was born September 17, 1945 in Wilmington to the late Austin "Audi" Martin Lowrimore, Sr. and Callie Reynolds Lowrimore. Audie worked for DuPont for 30 years and with DAK America for five years. He was a senior Tar Heel legislator for 10 years, where he was an advocate for seniors. Every year at Christmas he would play Santa for the seniors. Audie was a Meals on Wheels driver for 10 years, not only did he feed the seniors, but he laughed with them and cried with them. He loved people and never met a stranger. Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Joyce Lawson Lowrimore; two daughters, Kelley L. Chance, and Elizabeth Arlie Lowrimore; a step-son, Christopher Gerald Phelps and wife Kristin; two special step-daughters, Veronica Phelps Byrd and husband Travis, and Christy Phelps Spivey and husband Chris; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; a sister Cathy Hall; a sister-in-law, Patricia Phelps Doughty and husband Bob; and one special sister, Nan Cherry. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 31st, at Sharon United Methodist Church. The family will have visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brunswick Senior Resources, Inc., 3620 Express Drive, Shallotte, NC 28470. Online condolences may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com. White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia Chapel.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
