AUSTIN NEWSOM, JR. Austin Lender Newsom Jr. (Al), Wilmington, NC, resident of Plantation Village, World War II Veteran, and retired Air Force Colonel died: July 2, 2019. He was an engineering graduate from North Carolina State University and a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity. Mr. Newsom was born in Winston-Salem, NC on April 21, 1925, son of the late Austin L. Newsom and Sadelle Cain Newsom and was preceded in death by his sister Julia Newsom Caudle (Chris S., husband). Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Gladys Greene Newsom of Wilmington, NC; daughter Amy Cain Newsom and granddaughter Kali Irene Newsom of Wilmington, NC, son Fred Austin Newsom and his wife, Robin; with grandsons Austin Woodside Newsom of Louisa, VA and Alan Jacob Newsom (wife Rachael) and great grandson Aiden Newsom of Troy, VA, granddaughter Angel Newsom Carrasco (husband Rodolfo) and great granddaughter Sophia Carrasco and great grandson Ethan Carrasco of Bethesda, MD. A World War II veteran, he began his military career in 1943, as an Aviation Cadet in the Army Air Corps during World War II, with combat missions taking ammunitions, jerry cans of gasoline to rapid moving ground forces, and bringing wounded GIs back. He was among the first Americans to witness the atrocities of Buchenwald Concentration Camp, airlifiting survivors back to hospitals. He retired from the Airforce in 1975. Col. Newsom recived the legion of Merit. Other awards and decorations included the meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with Clusters, Army Commendation Medal, Precidental Unit Citation, National Defence Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and European Theater Campaign Medal with four Battle Stars for service during World War II. After WWII, he remained in Europe as part of the Army of Occupation, to assist as Director in the establishment of the European Air Transport Service Pilots School at Istres, France. His last Air Force Assignment was on the staff of Headquarters Command, Bolling AFB, Washington DC. He was a member of the National Aviation Club, graduate of the National War College, mem ber of the Senior Men's Club of Wilmington, and Industrial College of The Armed Forces. After retirement from the Air Force in 1975, Col. Newsom worked with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and received the meritorious Service Award for his work as Assistant Director for Operastions, ACRS, before leaving Washington DC in 1988 to move to Wilmington, NC. His recent civic and club affiliations included membership in the Senior Men's Club, Carolina Yacht Club, , Air Force Association, American Legion, Military Officers Association of America, and Landfall Men's Golf Association. He became very active in the Landfall Community for twenty-four years after moving to Wilmington in 1988. He was a charter member and his first property owner named as Chairman of the Landfall Council Association and Chairman of the Landfall Advisory Panel. He was a Founding Member of the Country Club of Landfall. After receiving initial funds from Frank Kenan and the Kenan Family, he was the leader in planning and building of the Frank H. Kenan Chapel at Landfall, served as president of the Board of Directors of the Chapel from 1998 to 2012 and named Director Emeritus in 2012. He was an active golfer and founder of the "Society of Cambucas" Golf Association. Community service and active participation was of great importance to him throughout his life. His first community service began as President of the Winston-Salem Jaycees and President of the North Carolina Eye Bank. He held leadership roles for many civic and service organications. After moving to Plantation Village in 2012, he actively participated in the activities there, including golf, leader of the Men's Monday Morning Coffee Hour, and member of the Building and Grounds Committee. A service will be held at the Frank H Kenan Chapel in Landfall, 510 Arboretum Drive, Wilmingotn, NC at 11:00am on July 27, 2019. The interment will be in the Labyrinth in the memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Frank H. Kenan Chapel at Landfall, 510 Arboretum Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405. A reception will follow in the auditorium at Plantation Village from 1:00 -3:00pm.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 14, 2019