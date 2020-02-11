|
|
BARBARA ANN EDMAN Barbara Ann Edman, devoted and loving wife of Warren David Edman went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 12, 2020. Barbara was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Marie Shirley (Henderson) Purcell and William Anthony Purcell on 12/31/1937. She was confirmed in the Christian faith in 1938 and contributed to the life and work of her churches wherever she attended. She graduated from East Providence High School in 1955 and went on to obtaining a Bachelor of Education degree from Rhode Island College (formerly Rhode Island College of Education) in 1960. Barbara met Warren at a bank in Providence, RI where her mother worked with Warren. Barbara and Warren were married in New York in 1960 and resided in Cranston, R.I. until they moved their family to Oklahoma, Long Island, NY, New Fairfield, CT, and North Carolina. They raised four children, Sharyn, Timothy, Kristen and Carl. Barbara taught school for 45 years and reluctantly retired from teaching in 2005. She was loving to her husband, her children, her grandchildren, classroom teachers and the students in classrooms wherever she taught. She loved spending time with her grandchildren Megan, Gregory and Mason. She exuded warmth, had an interest for finding common ground and the good in each child. She could hold a conversation of substance with anyone she met. Barbara deeply loved her church families where she taught Bible school. Above all else she loved her God and served Him with unshakable faith and integrity. Her 82 years of life were a sweet gift to her family, and the many communities, organizations, and individuals that were part of the beautiful fabric of her life. She leaves a legacy of kindness, selflessness, and godliness in others. She held numerous education awards. She taught Sunday school at each church location. Delivered Meals on Wheels. Enjoyed Square Dancing. Without compensation she provided extra help to children after school and during the summer. Barbara Edman is survived by her husband Warren of St. James, NC for 59 years, their four children. Sharyn and her husband Andrew Pelych of Franklin, TN; Timothy and his wife Margaret Edman of El Paso, TX; Kristen Edman of Harwinton, CT: and Carl Edman of Wilmington, NC. Their grandchildren are Megan Osanitsch of Darlington, MD, Gregory Osanitsch of Harwinton, CT and Carl Mason Edman of Kannapolis, NC. Warren's brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Madeline Edman reside in Holley, NY. Barbara was preceded in death by her Mother and Father. A service celebrating her life and bearing witness to the resurrection will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 4843 Southport - Supply Road, in Southport, NC. Barbara was a model for Pearson Yachts, in Bristol, RI. She was also an avid reader. Memorial contributions may be made to one of Barbara's passionate organizations: JDRF.Org - Juvenile Diabetes Foundation; ; ; or The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 11, 2020