Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
Barbara Burke
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara deWitt Burke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara deWitt Burke Obituary
BARBARA DEWITT BURKE Barbara deWitt Burke, 92, of Wilmington, NC died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Bradley Creek Heath Center. She was born April 25, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of Earl Stewart and Helen Lee Ridgely deWitt. Barbara is survived by her son, Harry Worthley Burke, Jr., and his wife Robin; her grandson, Harry Worthley Burke III; and her granddaughter, Whitney Frances Burke, all of Houston, TX. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Frances deWitt Browne of Charlotte, NC and nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry W. Burke, who died on December 29, 1999, and her loving brother, Stuart Ridgely "Pete" deWitt, who died on November 27, 2005. Barbara graduated from Central High School in 1945, attended Mary Baldwin College 1946/47 and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1949. She married Harry W. Burke in 1951 at Christ Episcopal Church, Charlotte, in the Quonset Hut before the main sanctuary was built. She lived a long and happy life in the country, at the beach, and later in Wilmington. Her gardens had gardens...every bush had a name...and was moved many times...all with tender care. Her greatest joys in life were her two grandchildren, Worthley, 22, and Whitney, 20. The family is very grateful for the wonderful care Bradley Creek Health Center provided Barbara during the last three and a half years of her life in Wilmington. A graveside service, arranged by Harry & Bryant Co., Charlotte, will be held at 11 am Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery, Charlotte, NC. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -